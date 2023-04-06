Bakersfield Police Department asks for help identifying truck in hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking the public for help identifying and locating a truck that is suspected of being involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Mon, April 3.

BPD officers were notified of a crash between the truck and a bicyclist in East Bakersfield near the 2900 block of East Brundage Lane around 10:59 p.m. Upon arrival, a man was found laying in the roadway with major injuries. He died at the scene. The truck had fled the scene "immediately after the collision."

According to the BPD, the truck involved is possibly a Silver Dodge King Cab pick-up truck that had a toolbox mounted inside of its bed. The truck should have damage on the front passenger side, as well as a missing passenger-side mirror and antenna.

Bakersfield Police Department

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD (661) 327-7111.

