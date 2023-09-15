Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol to hold 2 DUI Checkpoints in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced that it will be holding a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint at an undisclosed location within Bakersfield city limits on Fri, Sept 15.

According to the BPD, announcing DUI checkpoints ahead of time is a proven method to reduce the number of people injured and killed due to intoxicated drivers.

The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next day.

The BPD isn't the only law enforcement organization holding a checkpoint in Bakersfield, however.

The California Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on Sat, Sept 15. The CHP checkpoint will also take place in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. the next day.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

