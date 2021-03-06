Bakersfield Police Department search connected to missing California City boys investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Update as of 1:48 p.m.: The Bakersfield Police Department has wrapped up the investigation. The missing toddlers were not found. BPD would not confirm whether any evidence in relation to the case was found at the search location.

Original article: According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers are searching the area of East Pacheco and Cottonwood Road as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West.

Sergeant Robert Pair said over fifty officers are working in conjunction with the FBI as well as the Kern County Search and Rescue in rural fields.

Sergeant Pair said BPD can not provide more information at this time due to the nature of the investigation. Officers will be searching the fields throughout the day until they believe a thorough search has been done.

Pair said the decision to search the area came from a "natural progression" of the investigation.

Orrin and Orson West were reported in California City on December 21, 2020. If you have an information, officials ask that you contact Secret Witness at 661-322-4040

This is an ongoing story. We will update with developments as they become available.