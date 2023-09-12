Bakersfield Police Department Monitor Team holds community meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department held a meeting to invite community members to learn about the BPD's efforts to improve its police practices on Mon, Sept 11.

The meeting was held by the BPD Monitor Team. The team has been working to hold the police department accountable after it was at the center of a California Department of Justice investigation into alleged excessive use of force.

The meeting comes after the Monitor Team released its first annual report on the department's progress in January, collecting data on arrests, detentions, vehicle stops, and use of force. The team says events like this are designed to see how the community feels about police department policies and actions.

"To understand how the community feels that they're being served by the department," said Debra Kirby of the Monitor Team while explaining the goal of the meeting. "What are their perceptions of policing in Bakersfield and to hear about how and what is improving or what needs to improve in Bakersfield."

The next meeting will take place at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Baker Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wed, Sept 13.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

