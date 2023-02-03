Bakersfield Police Department releases official statement on 'Killing County' docu-series

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) released a statement regarding the Hulu documentary series "Killing County" on Fri, Feb 3.

According to the department, "there are statistical and factual inaccuracies in the docuseries." The BPD also said, however, that it has compassion for the families affected in the series.

"Killing County" is a docu-series produced by ABC News Studios with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick serving as Executive Producer. The series focuses on corruption surrounding law enforcement in Kern County.

The BPD's full statement can be read below.

"The topics in the docuseries are serious in nature. Loss of life, regardless of circumstance is tragic. In the history of the Bakersfield Police Department, there have undeniably been isolated incidents of corruption. Those involved have been held accountable.

Investigations into the deadly force encounters outlined in the docuseries have been independently reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office and the California Department of Justice and are matters of historical public record. While there are statistical and factual inaccuracies in the docuseries, we have compassion for the families affected. The Bakersfield Police Department is in the process of launching our transparency portal, providing access to these and other investigations as well as accurate use of force data, to our community. Our community is encouraged to review these and other investigations and form their own opinions.

Every day, the almost seven hundred diverse men and women that make up the Bakersfield Police Department provide professional and compassionate service to our community. The Bakersfield Police Department will continue to improve, and demonstrate our professionalism and our commitment to public safety, equity, and respect for all people."