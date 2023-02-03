'Killing County' billboards seen across Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield residents may have seen billboards around town ahead of the premiere of "Killing County" on Hulu.

"Killing County" Executive Producer Colin Kaepernick tweeted about the billboard installations earlier this week.

The documentary explores Kern County's law enforcement's history of use of force and features interviews of family members who say they were wronged by local officers.

23ABC was given the opportunity to speak with those involved with the creation of the series, as well as some of the families featured in it. Watch tonight on 23ABC News.