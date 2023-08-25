Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint within city

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is expected to conduct a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city limits on Fri, Aug 25.

The checkpoint is scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. the next morning. According to the BPD, there will also be "concurrent proactive DUI patrols."

Authorities say that announcing these checkpoints ahead of time helps deter possible drunk drivers. Funding for the checkpoint was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



