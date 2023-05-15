Watch Now
Bakersfield Police Department to hold Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) building during 2022 National Police Week in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) (FILE)
Posted at 3:26 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 18:26:14-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department will hold a memorial ceremony for fallen BPD officers on Thurs, May 18.

The Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony will honor BPD officers killed in the line of duty. Due to the ceremony, all lanes of Truxton Avenue will be closed between Eye Street and H Street between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

The ceremony will take place in front of the BPD headquarters on Truxton Avenue at 7 a.m.

There will be an additional ceremony honoring all Kern County peace officers killed in the line of duty on the same day. That event will be in front of the Kern County Peace Officers' Memorial at 12 p.m.

