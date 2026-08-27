Bakersfield police seeking photos, video in deadly Independence High School shooting case

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Bakersfield Police Department is asking for photos and videos that may help the investigation into a deadly shooting at Independence High School last week.

A teen is suspected of opening fire during a high school football game on August 21, killing a 17-year-old boy, who has since been identified as Levi Jermaine Carter Brown.

Authorities arrested multiple teens believed to be linked to the case in the days following the shooting. Authorities also recovered several firearms, masks and gloves.

The shooting was gang-related, Bakersfield Police Department investigators confirmed.

Officials say anyone who captured audio, video, or photos before, during or after the incident is asked to submit the content to the Bakersfield Police Department online portal or by using the QR code below.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer has confirmed her office filed criminal charges against a 15-year-old accused in the deadly shooting.

Any additional information the public has about the investigation or incident can be shared with police at 661-326-3501.