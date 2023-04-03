Bakersfield Recruit Ride sends off military recruits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Recruit Ride is a way for the Bakersfield community to unite and support those heading into the military, making saying goodbye a bit easier.

The event is held weekly, right before the transport for the recruits arrives to take them to basic training. Motorcyclists, many of them veterans, then leave with the van as an escort.

"For years this has been going on," said Jenny Frank, the mother of an Air Force recruit. "What we do is we come out and we let our recruits know that we are supporting them as they go off to their military journeys."

Ben Patten, the founder of the Recruit Ride, has retired from heading the ride but he recently attended a ride for personal reasons

"It's personal this time," said Patten before explaining his reason for attending the small ceremony. That reason was a family member. "He's been my stepson for a good number of years, since he was a little kid. Now he is going off to the Air Force and, being an Army vet, I typically pick on the Air Force vets. Now I got to be nice."

Meanwhile, Alize Carrazco, sister-in-law of one of the recruits, said that the ride provided comfort.

"It does because I know everyone else understands a little but letting a loved one go," trailed off Carrazco. "Him being in the van, I don’t even think it's real. We are really proud of him, really really proud. It's just sad to see him go."

Patten believes that the recruits have bright futures.

"These young men and women are going to do something and they are going to do something well," said Patten. "It is just an honor to be a part of it."

Patten said that the Recruit Ride event is special because of all the different groups in the community that come to show their support.

