Bakersfield restaurant Modern Grub earns 'Blue Zone Project Approved' designation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For those looking for healthy options when comes to dining, there is now a new place to grab grub in Bakersfield.

Modern Grub is the latest local restaurant to earn the "Blue Zones Project Approved" designation.

Locally owned and operated and with over 30 years of combined experience in the grocery and restaurant business, Modern Grub offers various ways to get healthy food back into your diet. They have daily items, as well as a rotating menu that changes every week.

Customers can order and pick up their selections at Modern Grub's location on Calloway Drive or from Sully's Gas Station on the corner of Buena Vista Road and Ming Avenue. The business will also make deliveries within the Bakersfield area.

Modern Grub's efforts to feed Bakersfield residents more healthy food led to the Blue Zones Project, a local nonprofit, giving them their seal of approval. The Blue Zones Project works to provide communities with the knowledge to make healthy choices.

