Bakersfield shows its support for Veterans Day at the parade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Veterans Day, a time to honor those who served and sacrificed to protect our country.

Several events took place across Kern County, honoring those who served including the Bakersfield Veterans Day Parade.

The parade was filled with classic cars, jeeps, pageant queens, bands and, of course a crowd favorite, horses. Many people were there supporting family members or just cheering on veterans in the community.

For Boy Scout Sarah Hernandez, she came out to support the veterans but especially her grandfather.

“He’s crazy but I love him. He served in Vietnam, he’s a marine and I feel really thankful for him because he’s been through a lot and he does so much and I think it's really great to have a day for veterans,” said Hernandez.

For her brother, fellow Boy Scout Josh Hernandez, he said it was important that he and his troop came to honor the veterans.

“I think it’s important because we show the importance of who died for this country and honor them because I think that I wouldn’t be here today without them.”

Muska Olumi Veterans Day Parade in Bakersfield

Thomas Holaudy served in the army and was excited to share this day with his family: “I’m here to celebrate Veterans Day and the spirit of our country and everyone coming together and just enjoying our freedom and our country.”

Colton Chelf is currently serving in the military and is coming up on his eighth year with the National Guard.

“For every veteran who has served, it’s a big day to remember because it's not always talked about but it’s a lot that’s put on the line for a lot of people throughout the years and not only those who are living right now but those who have served in the past as well,” said Chelf.

For local teacher, Amy Armijo, she says that she makes sure the kids in her classroom understand the sacrifice of those who have served.

“In my classroom I teach my kids patriotic songs, ‘You’re the Grand Old Flag’, ‘God Bless America’. I think it's important to instill patriotism in our youth and to be proud of being American,” said Armijo.

Today was a day filled with patriotism and whether you spoke with a boy scout, a teacher, or a veteran, they all had the same message it’s important that we always honor and remember our veterans.