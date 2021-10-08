Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra opens 90th season in person

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For music buffs looking for something to do this weekend, here's something that may be your forte. The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will be opening its 90th season at Mechanics Bank Theatre.

An orchestra is not a one-person band from the conductor to the musicians they all depend on one another but after almost two years, there’s one piece missing they’re excited to have accompany them again, and that is the audience.

“We’re so excited to play that first note, when Stilian gives that first downbeat, we’re not playing by ourselves anymore,” said Jared Dalgleish Principal Trombone, Bakersfield, Symphony Orchestra

During the pandemic, they've been a symphony in silo, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra broadcasted their 2020-2021 season virtually through recorded performances.

But at Thursday night’s rehearsal musicians told 23ABC this season is already starting on a better note.

“I’m so excited to be playing music with my friends again, but I’m really excited to have audiences back,” said Julia Haney Concertmaster, Bakersfield, Symphony Orchestra

Musicians including Haney will open the 2021-2022 season Saturday evening at Mechanics Bank Theatre. It’ll be the group’s first time performing in-person for the public in almost two years.

“We’ve missed seeing them in the halls, we’ve missed talking with them after the concert, we’ve missed having those one-on-one conversations,” said Haney.

Guest violinist Simone Porter will open the show with Bruch’s Scottish fantasy. Then the orchestra will serenade audiences with a piece, maestro Stilian Kirov said “everybody loves”, Dvořák’s symphony no. 9. As their orchestra is elated to welcome audiences back for their 90th season, he and others hope they experience this in return.

“Coming to live performances is something that brings light into your life. We’d like to think of ourselves as an organization that’s mission is to inspire. Live music is very important because it makes you see the whole world from a more colorful, more inspiring, and better perspective,” said Kirov.

“I want them to feel connected, I want them to feel connected to each other, I want them to feel connected to all of us on stage, I want them to feel connected to this wonderful music that has been composed for them,” said Haney.