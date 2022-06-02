Bakersfield thrift shop hit by shoplifting, asking for donations and volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern Humane Society Thrift Shop helps people and pets, but right now, they’re asking for your help.

"People are shoplifting almost on a daily basis here, and [the] stuff is donated to us but we’re working to make money to help somebody with it," said Linda Knight.

The store’s sales fund their vet vouchers program, helping community members afford care for their animals.

Linda is one of the volunteers at the store. She said some have been volunteering there for decades but lately, they’ve seen shoplifting like never before.

“It’s unnerving to these volunteers to deal with a criminal element like that. It’s just not something that we would want to have in our store," said Linda.

She said the store needs more volunteers to help keep more eyes on shoppers, and they need more donations to make up for their losses.

Kern Humane Society is all about providing for the community and they want shoplifters to know they can just ask for help.

“If they came up to our desk and said, 'I need something,' we help them find it and we give it to them. We give them toiletries, clothing, shoes, whatever they ask for," said Linda. "They don’t need to come in here and intentionally steal from us."

The store is located at 2111 Brundage Lane, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Linda said they’re grateful for the community's support and hope the shoplifters will think twice before stealing next time.

“It just shouldn't happen. [It's] unnerving to us. It's unnerving to our customers that are watching this go on," she said. "We try to help as many people as we can."

If you’d like to donate or volunteer with the thrift shop, call (661) 325-2589.