Bakersfield Vice Mayor Andrae Gonzales to run for State Assembly

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Vice Mayor and Ward 2 City Council representative Andrae Gonzales announced that he will run for State Assembly on Wed, June 21.

According to a press release, Gonzales will officially launch his campaign "alongside hundreds of community leaders" during an event at Salon Juarez on East 18th Street at 6 p.m. He intends to run for the 35th Assembly District. The seat is currently held by Dr. Jasmeet Bains.

Gonzales is Bakersfield's first Latino Vice Mayor. He spent six years on the Bakersfield City School District School Board, as well as seven years on the Bakersfield City Council. While on the City Council, he served on multiple committees. He was Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Housing & Homelessness Committee. Meanwhile, he was a member of the Legislative and Litigation Committee and the Water Resources Committee. He was also the city representative for the Local Agency Formation Commission.

Gonzales also served the community by being the CEO of the local nonprofit organization Stewards and the founder of multiple Bakersfield nonprofits. Those nonprofits include Faith in Action Kern County, Children First, the Kern Alliance of Nonprofits, and Hub of Bakersfield.

Gonzales was also the Chairman of the Tree Foundation of Bakersfield, a board member of Bike Bakersfield, a board member of the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce, and a board member of the Kern Council of Governments.