Bakersfield woman celebrates 100th birthday with family at Carrington of Shafter

Posted at 8:36 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 11:36:33-04

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield woman Fern Dargatz Sanford celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Carrington of Shafter, an assisted living facility, on Tues, Aug 15.

Sanford’s daughter, Jennie, dressed up her mother with a tiara and sash. Meanwhile, two of Sanford's great-grandchildren helped her blow out all her candles.

Sanford and her family plan to keep the celebration going, as more family will be visiting on Sat, Aug 19. According to the family, they will have lunch at Hodel’s Country Dining.

