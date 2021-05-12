Bakersfield woman runs viral Trader Joe's blog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — About twelve years ago, Natasha Fischer was an accountant. One day, she decided to make a blog.

"I didn’t know what I was going to blog about but I knew I lived in a duplex with three other girls and they would come over and eat all my Trader Joe’s items," said Natasha.

So she started blogging about what to get at the store. Then when the recession hit, she was laid off.

“I kind of just took some time for myself. I didn’t touch anything and I came back like three months later and I saw that my twitter account had like twelve thousand followers," she said.

People thought Natasha's account “Trader Joe’s List” was the official Trader Joe’s.

“I thought, 'Well, I guess there’s some value I can add here. Why don’t I just keep doing it?'” she said.

When the pandemic began, Natasha was laid off from a real estate job. She saw it as an opportunity.

“Something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time was just go in this for myself and make more content and [just] give back more," she said.

Natasha posts reviews and weekly shopping haul videos.

“It’s such a creative outlet and I feel like I have a creative brain so it’s super fun," she said.

Natasha lives in Los Angeles now but visits Bakersfield, where she was born and raised and had her first Trader Joe’s experience, all the time.

“I still go to that Trader Joe’s when I’m in town. I go with my mom and she always likes to embarrass me when I’m there," she said.

Natasha said she hopes her account is helpful.

“I want there to be value in which they can take away and be like, 'Oh that sounds good. Oh I know what the taste is. I know what the price is,'" she said.

And Natasha said going after your goals is definitely worth it.

“Working for yourself is scary but I also think it’s really rewarding and really fun," she said. "It pushes you outside your comfort zone and that’s where you can make change.”

