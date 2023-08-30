Bako Market to return to Downtown Bakersfield for fall season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bako Market will return to Downtown Bakersfield for the fall season on Sat, Sept 2.

According to the Mechanics Bank Arena, the Bako Market will return to the Centennial Plaza in front of the arena for multiple days throughout September and October. The Bako Market is a free market featuring various vendors, "including several minority and veteran-owned businesses."

The Bako Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept 2, October 7, and Oct 21. There will also be a Night Market event held on Fri, Sept 22.



