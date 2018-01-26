Battle over Charles Manson's remains to be fought in Kern County Superior Court

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There are new developments and complications over the future of Charles Manson's estate and remains.
The decision as to what will happen to the former cult leader's body will go through Kern County Superior Court, according to CNN.
Since Mason died last November, several people have come forward wanting to claim his remains. A probate hearing was held on Friday in Los Angeles.
A hearing is scheduled for January 31.
Earlier this month, Kern County Counsel filed a petition arguing the decision over who is the rightful heir to Manson's estate should be made by a Kern County court.
CNN is reporting a lawyer representing a man who claims to be Manson's son was in court on Friday which further complicates matters.
Manson died at Mercy Hospital Downtown on November 19.
