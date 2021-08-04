BCSD discusses Covid regulations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield City School District (BCSD) meeting took place Tuesday, where they shared details on their back-to-school plan for the upcoming year.

A few key highlights include no face coverings outdoors, full student busing, and no temperature screenings. Safety measures include face coverings while indoors and upgraded ventilation along with regular cleaning and disinfecting.

Other things will still be on hold despite those changes.

"General field trips we are suspending still. We hope to resume those possibly in the springtime. Indoor sports we will not have due to those masking requirements, and we are limited visitors for essential business functions only."

There are several exemptions for the face coverings. Exemptions include people younger than 2-years-old, those with medical and or mental health conditions, and people with disabilities that prevent them from wearing masks.

School offices for the district open on august 9.