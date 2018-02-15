BCSD taking suggestions for name of new elementary school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City School District is asking for your suggestions to name its new school site in southeast Bakersfield.

The site design for a new elementary school at the corner of Belle Terrace and Cottonwood Road is underway. Now, BCSD is in the process of naming the school.

BCSD's Board of Education reserves the right to name district schools, building and facilities. The Board uses one or more of the following criteria in naming:

- Individuals, living or deceased, who have made outstanding contributions to BCSD and/or the Bakersfield community

- Individuals, living or deceased, who are/were local, state or national figures who have made truly significant contributions to the community, Kern County, California or the United States

- In recognition of the specific geographic area or locales in which the school or building is located

- Authors, poets, historical figures who have attained national prominence in the fields of education, science, the arts, statesmanship, civic leadership, or an early pioneer of Bakersfield, Kern County, or the state of California

- Former United States Presidents, living or deceased

Those wishing to submit a name for the new school should submit the name and reasons why in writing by Thursday, March 29 to:

The Office of the Assistant Superintendent, Business Services

1300 Baker Street Bakersfield, CA 93305