Benton Park Cottages is Bakersfield's newest affordable housing asset

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The need for affordable housing continues to rise around Kern County. The newly-constructed Benton Park Cottages are one of the newer affordable housing solutions, now ready to house 24 families.

According to Executive Director for the Housing Authority of the County of Kern Steven Pelz, these apartments are different from other places to live, with each unit able to house a family of 5 with rents ranging from $300 to $800.

"These are unique apartments. These are affordable apartments, and they'll be guaranteed to be affordable for at least the next 55 years," said Pelz.

The overall goal of the Housing Authority is to create more affordable housing in order to make Kern County as a whole a more affordable place to live. Pelz says the Benton Park Cottages will ensure that people are not facing housing insecurity and don't need to worry about how they're going to pay the bills.

"Most people who are making minimum wage or are disabled or on fixed incomes are paying 50 sometimes 75 percent of their income towards their rent. When they live here, they're going to be paying, like 30 percent of their income towards rent, which make sit truly affordable," said Pelz.

Future Benton Park resident Shakeisha Ward will be moving her family into the complex soon. With five people living in a two bedroom apartment, Ward had been considering moving out of state due to rising rental costs. That's when she and her fiancé decided to put their names on the Section 8 waiting list.

"So, we weren't expecting to hear anything, and then we get papers in the mail telling us that our name has just been pulled and to come in and fill out the paperwork," said Ward. "We just did that last month."

Ward says that with the money her family will be able to save on rent, she and her fiancé can start saving up for a home of their own.

Benton Park consists of 16 one-bedroom cottages and 8 three-bedroom cottages. Half of the units will be reserved for people enrolled in the 'No Place Like Home' program, which funds the development of permanent housing for people with mental health issues who are either homeless or who are at risk of becoming homeless.

To make the cottages even more affordable, solar panels have been installed to assist with reducing utility bills. The complex is also equipped with a community room, management office, and a tenant laundry room.

"We are very, very excited," said Ward. "Very happy that we have the opportunity. Not everyone gets to move into places like this."

Expected tenants should be able to move in by next week. Pelz also says there are an additional six affordable housing properties being constructed which should become available to rent in the coming year. Pelz expects these properties to be able to house around 200 more families altogether.