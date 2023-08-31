BFD's new accelerant detection canine is diving into work, nose first

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Last week, Bakersfield Fire’s arson investigators were called out to investigate a burned down building on 14th and K streets. Only this time, they called in reinforcements.

Duke is Bakersfield Fire's new accelerant detection canine, the first one for the department in 20 years. His job: to find ignitable liquids such as gasoline, diesel and lighter fluid.

“This is the best job ever, a firefighter with his, it’s just great,” said his handler Captain John Wegis. “This is also a game for him, he loves it.”

Last year, the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to over 600 fires, and more than half led to an arson investigation.

Barely a year old, this firehouse dog will soon be able to streamline the process for arson investigators.

“We were basically taking blind samples and sending them off to the lab and waiting for results,” said Wegis.

Wegis has taken Duke to around four dozen fires. Out of those, nearly half were started by accelerant and Duke was able to find them all. He said even though Duke’s still a pup and has a lot of training ahead of him, he’s working hard, all day everyday.

“We work on obedience training, that’s one of the things we’re working right now,” he said.

This canine exhibiting promising work, well worth the $10,000 dollars that were raised to bring him here, donated by Bryce and Krysta Horton.

When he’s not sniffing out accelerant, Duke is a family dog

“Just last month we took him on vacation with us, we took him to the beach,” said Wegis.

Duke will answer the call of duty for the next five to eight years. After that, he’ll spend the rest of his happy days with Captain Wegis. For now though, Duke knows he has an important role to fill.

“If I have court and he can’t come with me,” Wegis said. “My wife says he sits at home all day moping just waiting to get back to work.”

So arsonists beware.

