Blessing Corner helps families prepare for the school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the school year right around the corner, several community organizations are stepping up to make sure the kids of Kern have everything they need to head back to school, as the Blessing Corner Ministry had its annual back-to-school event.

The blessing corner ministry helps families all year. But, with the school year rolling around, they figured families could use a little extra help and they are happy to step up to the plate.

“We felt it was important to give back to the community,” said Sarah Radney, deputy probation officer.

The community got that message loud and clear lines were down the block for this back-to-school drive at the Blessing Corner back-to-school event.

As Radney said, it was important to let the community see law enforcement as a positive force and provide a chance to win goodies like pencils, hand sanitizer, and of course, candy for the children.

Mom’s like Diana Vega, are grateful for events like this.

“Because of the pandemic, a lot of us have been impacted without our jobs and it's a good thing that they’re doing these events,” said Vega

Those who attended the event were able to leave with more than they could carry. Students like Damien Smith who is in middle school said he recognized why this event was so important to everyone.

“To get back people who lost everything and so they can get back what’s returned,” said Smith