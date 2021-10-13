Watch
Board of Supervisors discuss fire protection enforcement

Kern County Board of Supervisors
Posted at 3:44 PM, Oct 13, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The board of supervisors met on October 12 to discuss an agreement for several cities across Kern to receive fire protection duties and enforcement from the Kern County Fire Department.

On January 9th, 2018, the Kern County Board of Supervisors received a report from the center for public safety management. That report listed several recommendations and findings one of which was to move 100% full cost recovery for contract fire services. At the time the reimbursement rate for Kern County Fire Department was 48%.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors took action on that report on November 10th, 2020, and gave direction to staff to align all of the existing city fire contracts to expire June 30th, 2022

This allowed the cities to come together for new negotiations. The city of Wasco, Delano, and Shafter all voted unanimously in September for new contracts.

