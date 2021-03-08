Board of Supervisors hearing public comment on oil ordinance Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors has been listening to public comment Monday on a new ordinance to bring thousands of new oil wells to the county.

During the morning session of a special supervisors meeting, board members heard public comments on the issue.

Loreli Oviatt with the county's Planning and Natural Resources Department began the presentation by laying out the specifics, including how the county reduced the 2015 ordinance that would have allowed nearly 73,000 new wells through 2035.

According to Oviatt's report, the changes capped the number of new wells per year at 2,687 annually. Oviatt explained that this number of permits is only for a single calendar year, meaning if the number of permits does not reach 2,687 by the end of that year, the additional permits will not carry over into the next year.

Oviatt pointed out that the new ordinance has been downsized to just over 43,600 new wells during the stretch of time.

The supplemental Environmental Impact Report looked at five items, including impacts on water, particulate emissions, agricultural land, noise, and health impact.

The Board of Supervisors meeting will resume at 2 p.m. You can watch the vote here.