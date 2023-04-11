Body discovered in canal near Brimhall Road, Calloway Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a body in a canal in Northwest Bakersfield on Mon, April 10.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), upon discovery, the BPD requested help from the KCSO Search and Rescue Unit to recover the body. The Kern County Coroner's Officer will release the identity of the body at a later time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

