Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body discovered in canal near Brimhall Road, Calloway Drive

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), upon discovery, the BPD requested help from the KCSO Search and Rescue Unit to recover the body.
Body found in canal near Brimhall Road and Calloway Drive
23ABC
Body found in canal near Brimhall Road and Calloway Drive
Posted at 10:24 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 13:24:07-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a body in a canal in Northwest Bakersfield on Mon, April 10.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), upon discovery, the BPD requested help from the KCSO Search and Rescue Unit to recover the body. The Kern County Coroner's Officer will release the identity of the body at a later time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson