Boron has reached their goal to renovate the community pool

BORON, Calif. (KERO) — The residents of Boron California, a small town in Eastern Kern County have finally reached their goal of getting a community pool renovation it so desperately needs.

With a high of 108 Wednesday in Boron this news could not have come at a better time. But, getting this pool back is about more than just desert temperatures it's about community.

“Both of my daughters and some of my grandkids learned how to swim in that pool and I did mommy and me classes with my kids when they were babies,” aid Connie Buchs, a community volunteer.

Buchs has been going to this pool for generations so she understood how much it would mean for the community to get it renovated.

Each resident of boron had their special memories at the pool.

“It was just totally amazing, so amazing to hear the stories that came in with each donation of how the pool had affected them,” said Debbie Gallegos, a community volunteer.

The pool has been the center of the community for nearly 50 years but has become outdated and un-swimmable for the children in Boron. Since April they’ve been trying to raise $65,000 to get it renovated.

The city of Boron finally raised it and on Wednesday, Rio Tinto matched the amount and presented a $65,000 check to Muroc Joint Unified School District, where the pool is located.

"So, on behalf of the Muroc Joint Unified Schools District to each and everyone you and those you represent thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said superintendent, Kevin Cordes.

With a population of just over 2,000 people, this is a tight-knit community but a community that fought long and hard to make sure everyone has access to a pool.

Lead organizer Jeremy Gallegos said there was one story that particularly touched his heart.

“One of the donations come from a young girl that gave $10 of her birthday money so from there the smallest from the largest donation everything was appreciated to make this money-raising project possible,” said Jeremy Gallegos.

The pool is expected to reopen next summer. The community volunteers of Boron were so proud of what they achieved and said that larger cities could take a lesson from the town that if you organize and put in the work anything is possible.