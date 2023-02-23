Boys and Girls Club of Kern look to provide food, jobs youth

No Kid Hungry and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County are teaming up with the goal of solving child hunger in the community. The Boys and Girls Club spoke Tuesday about how the partnership with No Kid Hungry opened new doors for the program.

"Through the grants from No Kid Hungry, we've been able to purchase the equipment that we need to expand which has allowed us to allocate our funds toward staffing needs and everything that goes with expanding our program," explained Chelsea Dow, nutrition coordinator for Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County.

Community leaders got together to discuss methods to end youth hunger at a breakfast Tuesday morning.

If you would like to get involved you can visit the No Kid Hungry's website where you can donate to the cause.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern helps teens prepare for the future

Meanwhile, the Boys and Girls Club is still recruiting teens for their summer internship program called "Career Launch."

Teens ages 15 to 18 are taught life skills during preparation classes and once graduated, they're sent off to internships to practice what they’ve been taught.

The classes are at the Armstrong Youth Center once a week. Students learn how to make resumes and go to interviews.

“Started in 2013, and we have served over 2,000 students — teens here in the community. They have gone through classes that teach them basic skills on how to get a job,” said Ruth Miranda, senior area program director.

Miranda says after graduation students can choose from internships at the Boys and Girls Clubs or apply with companies the clubs have partnered with. Those include the California Living Museum, Kern County Library, real estate offices, and the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

The deadline to apply for the program is February 28th and those interested can learn more about the program online.