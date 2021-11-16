Boys and Girls club partners with Bakersfield College to host vaccination clinics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Starting this week, the Boys and Girls Club is partnering with local officials in an effort to provide free vaccinations for those aged 5 and up now through the end of February.

Their first clinic was held Monday night from 4:30 to 7:30 on Niles Street in East Bakersfield. Representatives told 23ABC, that they were able to get more than 15 residents vaccinated, two of which were children.

Amber Juarez Kern area Program Director for Boys and Girls Club of Kern County said the community is their number one priority with a great need for vaccines especially on the Eastside of Bakersfield.

“The lack of resources or just knowledge of the vaccine and the availability of it. So, we do want to make sure we contribute the best that we can to create availability, create resources, and create knowledge for our community,” said Juarez.

To do this the Boys and Girls Club is partnering with Bakersfield College students’ health and wellness center, the Kern County Public Health Department, and other community partners.

Although the vaccine for children will not be fully FDA approved until next year the FDA recently authorized the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children 5 to 11, Charles Collom, Director of Bakersfield College health and wellness center said that it is safe and effective.

“I think it’s a decision that every parent needs to make. But I think that they need to consider that the CDC has made a recommendation that children get vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and effective for all ages and is really good at preventing the severe effects from COVID,” said Collom.

The next clinic will be held Tuesday in Lamont from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.