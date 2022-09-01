Watch Now
BPD seeks suspect wanted in deadly Target parking lot shooting

BPD: Robert Pernell Roberts is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached
Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's help finding Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, of Bakersfield, who is wanted in a deadly shooting in a Target parking lot. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, said BPD. He is possibly a transient with no fixed address, said BPD.
Posted at 9:35 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 12:35:58-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's help finding Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, of Bakersfield, who is wanted in a deadly shooting in a Target parking lot.

Police say Roberts is described as about 5-foot-7-inched tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown eyes, and is balding.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, said BPD. He is possibly a transient with no fixed address, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roberts should call 911 or call M. Hernandez at 661-326-3567.

