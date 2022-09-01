BPD seeks suspect wanted in deadly Target parking lot shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's help finding Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, of Bakersfield, who is wanted in a deadly shooting in a Target parking lot.

Police say Roberts is described as about 5-foot-7-inched tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown eyes, and is balding.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, said BPD. He is possibly a transient with no fixed address, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Roberts should call 911 or call M. Hernandez at 661-326-3567.