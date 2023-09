BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Traffic delays are expected in Northwest Bakersfield beginning Mon, Sept 18.

Brimhall Road will be reduced to one lane between Coffee Road and Calloway Drive. According to officials, lane reductions will begin on Monday and will continue from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Fri, Sept 22.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.



