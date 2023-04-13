Brother of Trezell West takes the stand

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In describing all the children, Josiah West, the younger brother of Trezell West, testified Orrin and Orson didn’t speak a lot, but would play with the other boys and often kept together.

Josiah took the stand Thursday, testifying to his relationship and experiences with the family.

In 2019 through 2020, Josiah was living with his parents, Wanda and Phillip West, at their home on Potomac Avenue. He said while Trezell and Jacqueline lived in Bakersfield, he would occasionally watch the children at their home as well at his parents’ home on Potomac.

When it came to the kids, Josiah described them all as fairly well-behaved, but said that there were some difficulties when it came to communication. He said Orrin and Orson tended not to use words but make noises regarding what they wanted. When it came to Damian West, Josiah said he often times struggled communicating with strangers and would get confused.

During his testimony, Josiah recalled the night police and Child Protective Services arrived to the home on Potomac to inform them that Orrin and Orson were missing. Josiah said her spoke to an officer who told him the Cal City home looked like a “military garrison.” He said CPS took the other children that night. He said he and his parents were under the impression this would only be temporary.

Josiah testified that during the month of December 2020, he didn’t recall seeing Orrin or Orson. He said the weekend of Dec. 19, 2020, when Trezell dropped off the other four children, Josiah gave him a hug and wished him luck in their new home.

This story will continue to be updated throughout the day.