Brundage Lane Navigation Center unveils new expansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Brundage Lane Navigation Center unveiled a new expansion on Wed, Feb 8.

The expansion increased the number of beds available from 150 to 268. Since its opening in 2020, the center has transitioned 208 people from the shelter into permanent housing.

The new expansion was made possible by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

As part of the state budget for 2023, the Newsom administration has allocated $1 billion for local homeless housing assistance and prevention programs.