Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Brundage Lane Navigation Center unveils new expansion

Brundage Lane Navigation Center, Bakersfield (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center for people experiencing homelessness in Bakersfield, Calif.
Brundage Lane Navigation Center, Bakersfield (FILE)
Posted at 9:14 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 12:14:05-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Brundage Lane Navigation Center unveiled a new expansion on Wed, Feb 8.

The expansion increased the number of beds available from 150 to 268. Since its opening in 2020, the center has transitioned 208 people from the shelter into permanent housing.

The new expansion was made possible by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

As part of the state budget for 2023, the Newsom administration has allocated $1 billion for local homeless housing assistance and prevention programs.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win a $100 Gift Certificate from Bellissima

Win a $100 Gift Certificate from Bellissima