Bulky Waste Collection Event to be held in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Works will hold a collection event for Taft residents who need to drop off some bulky waste on Sat, Sept 30.

The Bulky Waste Collection Event will allow residents to drop off items such as old refrigerators, water heaters, mattresses, furniture, and other large household items. All items will be accepted for free.

The event will be held at 315 North Lincoln Street from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit the Kern Public Works website.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

