Burglar breaks into Happy Jack's, makes off with donation funds for Ronald McDonald House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Downtown businesses continue to face a challenge of break-ins and burglaries. Sunday night a local breakfast spot said a burglar stole not only from them but from our local Ronald McDonald House.

Happy Jack's located on 20th and G Street had their business broken into Sunday night and they say the funds they had earmarked for the Ronald McDonald House were stolen.

“Why take the money, and it said there Ronald McDonald House,” said Frances Rosales.

Frances and her husband say their favorite charity is the Ronald McDonald House of Bakersfield, a non-profit that helps families of sick children. Every Monday, Happy Jack's donates 100% of it’s proceeds to our RMHB.

“Our favorite charity in town," Rosales said.

Even throughout the week they accept donations, but even they aren’t immune to the ongoing crime hitting downtown businesses.

“Now this is our fourth time and this time he actually came in," she said. "I mean the soda the chips whatever he wanted, that can be replaced, but why take an envelope that’s going to a good cause."

On Sunday night around 9:20 p.m., their camera caught a hooded figure breaking into Happy Jack's. You can see him go behind the counter and begin rifling through the shelves before heading back into the kitchen.

Frances said in the counter was an envelope with around $200 clearly marked for the RMHB.

“I wasn’t really surprised, it was about time," said Averi Yanney, a barista at the Supreme Bean. They were hit Sunday night right before Happy Jack's.

The man was caught on video outside the shop. Footage shows he arrived just after 8 p.m. and broke in through the drive-thru window. Yanney said this was frightening to see because this was just minutes after the owner had locked up and left.

“Very concerning knowing someone’s watching us," she said. "We’re always having to look over our shoulder."

Over the last year the Bakersfield City Council has approved several measures to tackle business-related crime. Melanie Farmer with the Downtown Business Association wrote:

“The DBA Block to Block Governing Committee, earlier this month met with City, County and State Legislators to discuss the ongoing problems businesses were experiencing. It is time for a change at the State level, Join in supporting the Downtown Business Asscoation's Block to Block Program."

“I’m grateful for BPD when they do show up it just doesn’t seem like anything is being done to address the issue," Yanney said.

While the thief wasn’t able to break into the safe at Supreme Bean, they did make off with some merchandise. At Happy Jack's, along with the stolen funds they were left with a busted door.

If you have any information regarding these break-in’s you’re asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.