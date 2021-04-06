Watch
Bus driver for Merle Haggard releases book about the country music legend

Lifelong friend of Haggard/Owens families writes a book about his relationship with the legendary musician
Merle Haggard
Posted at 8:23 AM, Apr 06, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A legend here in Kern County and now the subject of a new book. Merle Haggard is the star in a new book written by his friend and formers bus driver, Raymond McDonald.

“Merle Haggard was a Friend of Mine” contains 52 original stories surrounding country music legend Merle Haggard, as remembered by his friend of more than 50 years.

The pages of “Merle Haggard was a Friend of Mine” detail myriad run-ins and interactions with other acclaimed musicians, such as Johnny Cash, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, George Jones, Gene Autry, and, of course, Willie Nelson.

You can find “Merle Haggard was a Friend of Mine” here.

