Buttonwillow Branch Library to have new summer hours

Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 16:50:43-04

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Library Buttonwillow Branch announced that it will have new "special" hours during the summer on Fri, June 2.

According to the branch, the change in hours is a collaboration between the county library and the Buttonwillow Union School District. The partnership aims to "enhance educational opportunities" while also promoting literacy in Kern County.

"Both [the] Library Department and the School District are working together to prevent 'summer slide' and to encourage students to read over the summer," said the Kern County Library during the announcement.

The new hours will begin on Mon, June 5 and end on Fri, July 28. The hours are listed below.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

