Cal City dog beaten & stabbed ready to leave the hospital, looking for new foster

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Brodie, the 10-year-old Dogo Argentino mix who was brutally attacked while in foster care in California City last week, is out of surgery and looking for a new foster.

Ace of Hearts Dog Rescue has been caring for Brodie ever since he was rescued from a shelter. Founder Kari Whitman told 23ABC it broke her heart when she found out what had happened to him.

Brodie was in the care of a foster in Cal City for the past several months. According to Whitman, the foster has been in an argument with her sister before the attack. Whitman said the foster had left Brodie in a side yard of her tiny home as she went to hook the home up to her car. When she returned, she found Brodie stabbed and beaten.

According to Ace of Hearts, Brodie's wounds consisted of a nearly foot-long stab wound, a broken hip and a broken leg.

Brodie was rushed to a local veterinarian hospital before being moved to a specialty hospital. He had the stab wound stitched up and over the weekend underwent surgery to fix his leg and hip.

Whitman said the surgery over the weekend alone cost around $11,000. That was on top of the rest of Brodie's medical bills following the attack.

The Cal City Police Department confirmed animal control has opened an investigation into the incident

Whitman said they've also hired an investigator to look into the attack as well.

Brodie, however, is ready to get out of the hospital and return to a loving home.

Ace of Hearts posted to Facebook saying Brodie will be released from the hospital on Tuesday and the dog rescue is looking for a foster who can show him the love and care he needs at this time.

"Even though he was failed he still loves people," the post said.

The rescue said they are looking for a foster in the Los Angeles area to take Brodie home. Anyone interested in becoming a foster can fill out an application on Ace of Heart's website. Anyone wishing to help with Brodie's medical costs can donate to Ace of Hearts here.