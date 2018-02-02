Cal City Police bust home for illegal pot grow near high school

Haze
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - California City Police arrested one person after busting a home for illegal marijuana grow operations Friday morning.
Cal City Police said the home that was busted on Friday is near Cal City High School.
Police have busted dozens of homes over the past couple of months for illegal pot grow operations.
Police are continuing to investigate.
