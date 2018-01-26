Cal City Police bust home for illegal marijuana growing operation

Fair
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - California City Police busted a home for illegal marijuana growing operations Friday morning.
Police said the home was on the 8900 block of Glade Avenue. Cal City Police said arrests were made in the illegal grow going on inside the home.
Cal City Police have busted nearly two dozen homes over the past couple of months for illegal pot operations.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
