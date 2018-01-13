California City Police Department raids home with more than 500 marijuana plants inside

The California City Police Department said they have raided another home with an illegal marijuana grow inside.

Police said just after 4:00 p.m. Friday they raided a home at the corner of Medio Street and Redwood Boulevard.

Officers received information earlier in the day that allowed officers to obtain a search warrant at the home.

Officials said the home is a rental property and during their search they found more than 700 marijuana plants, extensive damage. Officials estimate damage to the home at over $30,000.00

Building inspectors assisted in the investigation when police discovered that the tenants had bypassed an electrical meter and hung extension cords from the ceilings to power an extensive grow lighting array in the bedrooms, garage and kitchen.

No suspects were found inside the home.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Police have closed Medio Ave between Redwood and Oleander while they complete their investigation.

There has been nearly a dozen raids in California City during the last several months. Officers have collected thousands of illegally grown marijuana plants in those raids.