California Aeronautical University hosts 'Aim High' Air Force program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United States Air Force has a motto: "Aim high. Fly, fight, win." The Air Force is now bringing that motto to California Aeronautical University students in Bakersfield, with the hopes of pushing these future flyers to new heights.

“So far we’ve been learning the basics of flight, actually getting to operate the planes, but also the physics and aerodynamics aspects of it in ground school, which is really exciting,” explained Daisy Li, a student in the Aim High Program at CAU.

Li is a high school student heading into her senior year. She's aspiring to go into the field of aviation. She’s one of the star students in the Aim High Program.

“My favorite part has to be the very first take off on our very first flight lesson because that was when everything culminated from ground school," said Li. "The aerodynamics and the physics principles, it all just came alive at that moment. It was so euphoric.”

CAU is hosting the Air Force Flight Academy, also known as the Aim High Program, in three-week sessions, where it provides flight training to 72 participants. Some of the mentors with the program already know how it could change lives.

“Personally, I went to the program three years ago and I was in the same shoes as these kids," said Kazuma Sakamoto, an Air Force representative. "I helped them throughout their flight training. I mentor them on what career they wanna do, whether that be airlines, come to CAU here, or join Air Force ROTC and become an Air Force aviator.”

The students are learning aviation safety and the fundamentals of weather, as well as taking field trips to a professional air traffic control tower and nearby airports. The university says that any chance to get the younger generation interested in aviation is one they will take.

“When the Air Force brought this opportunity to us to get younger individuals in planes and simulators, we definitely want to be a part of that because there’s a big need for aviators in this industry right now," explained Melissa Johnston, a CAU representative. "Anything we can do to help is great”.

The students are also flying five days a week in the university’s aircrafts, with the goal of logging 15 flight hours so that they can complete their first solo flight. It's a milestone that Li is looking forward to.

“I’m really looking forward to my first solo flight because it’s where everything we learn finally comes together, from doing the columns to what we learned about take-off and traffic patterns and landings," explained Li. "They finally all come together. It’s a really big responsibility being out there alone, but I'm excited to take on that challenge.”

There are two more sessions left in the Air Force collaboration with CAU.