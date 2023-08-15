California getting creative to lure new teachers to school districts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — A nationwide teacher shortage has forced many school districts to think creatively to get more teachers in the classroom. California's school superintendent held a summit to recruit teachers on Monday.

The state already faced a teacher shortage before the pandemic, but nearly a third of those who retired in that time frame, say COVID drove them to retire early.

"You'll post a job and no one will apply," said Laura Bariel, the teaching and learning director at Natomas Charter School.

And educators blame the low pay.

READ ALSO:



A state bill would raise the pay of all school staff, by fifty percent over the next six years, which some say would make it a livable career, retaining more teachers. It also means paying student teachers and creating credentialing programs at community colleges.

"It is all about the students and building a community where they can learn and grow," added Bariel.

California is offering a $20,000 scholarship to people who want to get a teaching degree and the school system says it plans to offer other incentives as well.