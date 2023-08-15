Governor Gavin Newsom holds press conference on education agenda

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom held a press conference to speak on the state's family agenda on Mon, Aug 14.

According to the Governor's Office, the agenda centers around efforts to enrich and empower children and parents in state schools. Speakers at the event said that the state's diversity among students, parents, and teachers is integral to success in the classroom.

"There is no state in America that supports local control and parental engagement like the state of California," said Newsom during the conference. "No one comes close."

The Governor also mentioned the benefits of recent efforts to expand access to higher education.