McFarland Union School District students return to school

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The first day that students in the McFarland Unified School District return to their schools is Mon, Aug 7.

According to McFarland USD Superintendent Aaron Resendez, the school district has been preparing for the new year in many different ways. Browning Road STEAM Academy will receive new portable classrooms and bathrooms. Meanwhile, Horizon Elementary School received an additional nine portable classrooms, along with bathrooms.

The construction of McFarland High School’s Student Center is also expected to be completed in the Spring. When it is finished, the Student Center will be one of the largest indoor facilities in Kern County, with auditorium seating for over 3,000 people and dining seating for more than 1,000.

