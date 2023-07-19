Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

California High-Speed Rail Authority announces completion of McCombs Road overcrossing

The High-Speed Rail Authority plans to extend its work to 171 miles under construction to provide high-speed rail service from Merced to Bakersfield.
California High-Speed Rail Authority McCombs Road overcrossing
23ABC
California High-Speed Rail Authority McCombs Road overcrossing
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 11:16:16-04

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced the completion of the McCombs Road overcrossing in Kern County.

Located on State Route 43 north of Wasco, the overcrossing realigns McCombs Road slightly north to help with future high-speed rail lines.

The project was started in 2020. It took 15 pre-cast concrete girders, 158 deck panels, and more than 2,300 cubic yards of concrete to complete.

The High-Speed Rail Authority plans to extend its work to 171 miles under construction to provide high-speed rail service from Merced to Bakersfield.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ready-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School