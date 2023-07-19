California High-Speed Rail Authority announces completion of McCombs Road overcrossing

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced the completion of the McCombs Road overcrossing in Kern County.

Located on State Route 43 north of Wasco, the overcrossing realigns McCombs Road slightly north to help with future high-speed rail lines.

The project was started in 2020. It took 15 pre-cast concrete girders, 158 deck panels, and more than 2,300 cubic yards of concrete to complete.

The High-Speed Rail Authority plans to extend its work to 171 miles under construction to provide high-speed rail service from Merced to Bakersfield.

