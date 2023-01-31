California Highway Patrol arrests 33 people during retail theft operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wrapped up a retail theft operation with the arrest of 33 people.

According to the CHP, 285 items taken from TJ Maxx and Marshalls on Ming Avenue in Southwest Bakersfield were recovered. The value of the stolen items was approximately $8,000.

The recovery effort stems from Assembly Bill 3.31, which cracks down on organized retail theft by having CHP officers act as part of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

A number of the people arrested also had outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for various charges, according to the CHP.