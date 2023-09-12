California Highway Patrol holds 2 Pedestrian Enforcement Operations in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is working to improve road safety for pedestrians in Kern County.

CHP officers conducted two Pedestrian Enforcement Operations in Bakersfield on Fri, Sept 8. The focus of the operations was drivers and pedestrians who failed to yield the right of way or those taking unsafe or illegal actions.

One Pedestrian Enforcement Operation took place at the intersection of Niles Street and Webster Street in East Bakersfield, while the other was on Roberts Lane and Plymouth Avenue in Oildale. According to officials, there were a total of 40 citations issued during the operations.

The CHP continues to encourage community members to follow the rules of the road.



