BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two people were arrested for driving under the influence during a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint held on Friday, Dec 16.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) released the full results of that checkpoint, which took place in Rosedale. They said a total of 302 vehicles were screened by officers.

The CHP encourages anyone who sees what they believe to be a drunk driver to call 9-1-1.